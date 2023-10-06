AFC North Power Rankings after Week 4: Bengals are on the outside looking in
- Bengals still in the basement
- How does the rest of the division shape up?
By Glenn Adams
2) Cleveland Browns
A few hours before kickoff, we learned that starting QB Deshaun Watson would not play against the Ravens. In his stead was rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The fifth-rounder out of UCLA got his first start of the regular season.
Cleveland Browns fans were not an apprehensive bunch when they learned Thompson-Robinson was going to be the signal caller. After a promising preseason performance that had the NFL buzzing, fans were excited to see what the rookie could do in a regular-season game versus a divisional foe.
In the end, the rookie QB couldn't manage very much. Thompson-Robinson went 19 for 36, throwing for 121 yards and three interceptions.
Heading into their Week 4 game, the Browns’ defense had given up only one touchdown. They ranked first in points per game surrendered. That all changed when they met a Ravens offense that appeared to be hitting an early-season stride.
After a lopsided loss in Week 4, Cleveland’s pain differential has fallen well behind Baltimore’s. With the loss, the Browns fall to 2-2. Most importantly, their time at the top of the AFC North Power Rankings comes to an inauspicious end.
Moving forward, the Browns could have another issue to deal with. Their starting QB, Deshaun Watson, was cleared to play against the Ravens. However, he elected not to. This decision ruffled some dog whiskers inside and outside the building.
It will be interesting to follow the ramifications of this, but Bengals fans can grab some popcorn and watch the show.