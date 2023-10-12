AFC North Power Rankings after Week 5: Bengals in last but at least there's optimism
By Glenn Adams
2) Baltimore Ravens, 3-2 (2-1 in the division)
The Baltimore Ravens had a chance to take complete control of the AFC North with a victory against the Steelers. Fortunately for the rest of the division, they came up short.
Neither team played particularly well in the divisional matchup.
Baltimore had a 10-8 lead with less than six minutes left in the game. Then, on a kickoff, Pittsburgh coughed up the ball and set up Baltimore with excellent field position. Unfortunately for the Ravens, Lamar Jackson threw an interception to Joey Porter Jr. late in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh would go on to score and eventually come away with the victory.
Heading into Week 5, the Ravens appeared to be firmly perched atop the division. Just as Baltimore was ready to fly away with the AFC North, their flight schedule changed. Now the Ravens are in second place in the standings and the power rankings.
Nevertheless, the Ravens are still a team to contend with. Their defense is one of the league’s best, ranking fourth in points allowed. They are third in passing and total yards allowed and their 18 quarterback sacks are the second-most in the NFL.