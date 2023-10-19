AFC North Power Rankings after Week 6: Bengals win, but so does everyone else
- Bengals still in the basement
- Who takes over the top spot?
By Glenn Adams
As predicted in last week’s AFC North Power Rankings, everything shook up again. However, as much as it pains us to say, the one constant is that the Cincinnati Bengals remain at the bottom of the list.
4) Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
The Cincinnati Bengals got a much-needed win versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. However, it was not enough to get them out of the cellar of the division or the AFC North.
The Bengals have gotten fat off the NFC West teams, going 3-0 versus that division. Unfortunately, they have not been as successful within their division or conference.
It is not all bad for the Bengals, as they continue to scratch and claw their way out of the bottom of the rankings. Joe Burrow looks healthy for the first time this season. The team they beat is a good one, but the defense showed up and showed out against a formidable opponent.
Nevertheless, what cannot be overlooked is that Cincinnati is 0-2 in the division and 0-3 in the conference. On the other hand, Pittsburgh is 2-0 in the division and 3-1 in the conference.
Another factor working against the Bengals, despite having the same number of wins, is that they still own the lowest winning percentage in the division.
However, that could change this Sunday, and all the Bengals have to do is watch it play out.
With the Bengals entering their bye week, fans should hope that the Los Angeles Rams continue their solid play and get a victory over the Steelers this weekend. Also, the fanbase should become honorary Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts supporters because they face off against the Ravens and Browns, respectively.
The best-case scenario for the Bengals would be for the rest of the division to go 0-3 this weekend. Cincinnati could still rank fourth next week because of the early-season hole they have dug for themselves even after hypothetical Ravens and Browns losses.