AFC North Power Rankings after Week 6: Bengals win, but so does everyone else
- Bengals still in the basement
- Who takes over the top spot?
By Glenn Adams
3) Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
Falling out of first place into third this week are the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a close call for third and second place this week. Either team could have found themselves here. However, a few things are working against the Steelers, even though they were on a bye week.
The Steelers have the fewest points scored in the division, with 79. That ranks 30th in the NFL, according to ESPN, ahead of only the 1-5 New England Patriots and New York Giants.
Their -31 point differential is 25th in the league and the worst in the division.
There is an argument to be made that the Steelers should be behind the Bengals here. However, the winning percentage and divisional record weigh heavily in favor of Pittsburgh on this week’s scale.
On the other hand, those same numbers could be used to show why they should be in second place in this week’s rankings. Holding them back from that is their point differential and not having the opportunity to have the most surprising victory of the weekend.
Pittsburgh is officially in second place in the division. That will change if they can earn a win over the Rams on Sunday. However, the Rams are playing well at the moment, and the Steelers, while winning, are struggling to score points.
All of this leads us to believe that the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where they need to be in third place in this week’s AFC North Power Rankings.