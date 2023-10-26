AFC North Power Rankings after Week 7: Rivals do zero favors for Bengals
- Guess who's still in last?
- Ravens smoked the Lions
- Steelers and Browns continue to win with defense
By Glenn Adams
3) Pittsburgh Steelers
Remaining in the third spot in this week’s power rankings are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who held off the Los Angeles Rams for a 24-17 victory. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to be clutch late in games. In the fourth quarter, the young QB completed seven passes on seven attempts for 138 yards.
While Pittsburgh’s offense struggles to find consistency, they showed up in clutch time for the second time in consecutive games. Just like they did against the Ravens two weeks ago, the Steelers scored 14 fourth-quarter points to pull out a late victory over the Rams.
Despite their winning ways, the Steelers still rank 23rd in point differential, one spot ahead of the Bengals, which puts them third in that category in the division. Their -24-point differential is, by far, the worst of all the teams that occupy a playoff spot.
Yet despite their close games, they are 4-2 and head into their Week 8 matchup as home underdogs versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.