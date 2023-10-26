AFC North Power Rankings after Week 7: Rivals do zero favors for Bengals
- Guess who's still in last?
- Ravens smoked the Lions
- Steelers and Browns continue to win with defense
By Glenn Adams
2) Cleveland Browns
For Cincinnati Bengals fans, there was hope that the Cleveland Browns would have a letdown coming off the victory over the undefeated powerhouse that is the San Francisco 49ers, but that did not happen. The Browns, with the help of some questionable officiating, won 39-38 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Early in the game, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went out with an injury after he hit the ground hard, bouncing his head off the turf. In his place came backup quarterback P.J. Walker.
Walker was inconsistent, throwing 32 passes, completing 15 for 178 yards, and making one interception. However, like Pickett for the Steelers, Walker came through with a big-time throw in a crucial situation, setting up his team with a chance to win the game late.
Defensive end Myles Garrett was a one-man wrecking crew. He did everything he could to make sure the Browns came away with the victory. He had nine tackles, two sacks, two deflected passes, and a blocked kick.
Cleveland is 4-2 on the year and is in sixth place in the conference. They are also 3-0 when playing teams outside of the division. They play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and will look to continue their undefeated ways against a non-divisional opponent.