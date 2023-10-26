AFC North Power Rankings after Week 7: Rivals do zero favors for Bengals
- Guess who's still in last?
- Ravens smoked the Lions
- Steelers and Browns continue to win with defense
By Glenn Adams
1) Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are again at the top of the AFC North power rankings. On Sunday, the Ravens dominated against the surging Detroit Lions. From the beginning until the end, the game was never in doubt.
Lamar Jackson continues to show that he is an excellent passer. He completed 21 of 27 passes, throwing for 357 yards and three touchdowns.
Baltimore’s defense did its part, holding the Lions to just six points. Detroit scored those six points in the fourth quarter once the game was out of reach. The Ravens gave a dominant performance, earning an impressive win over the NFC North Division leaders.
Through seven games, the Ravens rank first in the least number of points surrendered. They are ninth in points scored and third in point differential. All of those are, by far, the best in the AFC North.
Baltimore’s next two opponents are the Cardinals and Seahawks. The Browns, Steelers, and Bengals must hope that those NFC West teams fare better versus the Ravens than they have versus the Bengals this season.
For Cincinnati fans, it will be the second consecutive NFL weekend we will become honorary supporters of other franchises. We must keep our fingers crossed that the Jaguars, Cardinals, and Seahawks can do what the Rams, Colts, and Lions could not.
More importantly, the Bengals must find a way to win against a 49ers team coming off two straight losses to not fall even further behind in the division and conference standings. Will the Bengals finally crawl out of the AFC North cellar next week?