AFC North Power Rankings after Week 8: Bengals move out of the cellar
- Hey, the Bengals aren't in last anymore!
- Ravens still at the top
By Glenn Adams
3) Cincinnati Bengals
After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers lose in the early window of the NFL on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals entered the game against the San Francisco 49ers with an excellent opportunity to climb out of last place in the AFC North Power Rankings for the first time this season.
The Bengals did just that by completing the sweep of the NFC West teams with their victory over the 49ers, 31-17.
Joe Burrow looked healthy as he was back to shaking off defenders to extend plays.
Another great sign for the offense is that Burrow’s calf is healthy enough to run plays from under center. That part of the offense had been missing up to this point because of the star quarterback’s lower leg injury. That appears to be in the review mirror now.
Cincinnati is tied for the second-longest win streak in the NFL. We will see if that will continue next week as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
For now, while Bengals fans can rejoice in the bask of not being at the bottom of the AFC North Power Rankings for the first time this season, Burrow and the rest of the squad have their eyes firmly set on another prize.