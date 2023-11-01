AFC North Power Rankings after Week 8: Bengals move out of the cellar
- Hey, the Bengals aren't in last anymore!
- Ravens still at the top
By Glenn Adams
2) Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati fans got more good news on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 24-20. Nevertheless, the Browns are back in second place in back-to-back weeks.
Cleveland put up a good fight against a good Seattle team. However, after taking a 20-17 point lead into the third quarter, their offense couldn’t find a way to put up any more points and their defense couldn’t prevent a last-minute touchdown pass with 38 seconds left on the clock.
The primary reason they remain ahead of the Queen City Cats is the Browns own a 24-3 Week 1 victory over the Bengals. Another factor working in their favor for the time being is that they own the seventh seed in the playoff picture. Also, Cleveland owns this division’s second-best point differential.
Now the Browns get to take on the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland will be a big favorite. They are hosting a West Coast team for a 1:00 game. Hopefully, the Cardinals can pull off a major upset over the Elves, even though it seems highly unlikely that will happen.