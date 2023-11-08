AFC North Power Rankings after Week 9: Division continues to dominate
- Ravens still on top
- Did the Bengals do enough to get into the two-spot?
By Glenn Adams
This season, the AFC North has proven itself to be, by far, the best division in the NFL. If the season were to end today, all four teams would be in the playoffs. This is an amazing feat from a division that has yet to devour itself.
It is the NFL, and anything can happen. “Any given Sunday,” as they say. However, it is safe to say that the AFC North has the NFC West’s number. The teams from the North are 9-1 against the West. We should call it a day for the rest of the year regarding that particular interdivisional competition.
Nevertheless, it is not about how well a division plays against another. The easiest way to get into the playoffs is to win your division. Which team will be crowned the King of the North at the end of the regular season is still up for grabs. However, the AFC North Power Rankings after Week 9 gives us an idea of where things are headed for each team.
4) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
For the second consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at the bottom of the AFC North. Last week, the Steelers were at the bottom of the AFC North Power Rankings for the first time. The rest of the North cheered on the Titans as they took on the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
Well, the Steelers did it again. Down in the fourth quarter with a little over four minutes left in the game, Kenny Pickett found Diontae Johnson for a touchdown to take a 20-16 lead. Their defense prevented the Titans from scoring on two drives after Pittsburgh took the lead.
Pittsburgh’s inconsistency on offense continued to rear its beautiful yet ugly head as they couldn’t put away the game and gave the ball back with 1:44 left in the quarter. However, their defense closed the deal with an interception in the end zone, concluding a long Titans drive.
The Steelers are now 5-3. They constantly find themselves behind in the fourth quarter, but that is where they are at their best and they do this while having a worse yardage output than all of their opponents this season.
Their late-game heroics again helped the Steelers maintain their second place in the AFC North and fifth place in the playoff picture. Nevertheless, they are still one of the worst offensive units in the NFL, ranking 30th in points per game and 29th in yards gained per game. However, they are 5-3 and in second place in the best division in football.
Hopefully, the Green Bay Packers will not allow the Steelers to keep it close heading into the fourth quarter on Sunday. If they do, the odds are that Pittsburgh will find a way to win in the end. As honorary Packers fans for one afternoon only, let’s hope that does not happen.
3) Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
The Cincinnati Bengals needed a win against the Buffalo Bills to keep pace with their divisional rivals, who did them no favors over the NFL weekend.
Fortunately, the Bengals won versus the Bills and held on to third place in the power rankings. Furthermore, Joe Burrow got another head-to-head victory over Josh Allen. So perhaps the "Allen is better than Burrow" conversations will quiet down just a bit. Or, talking heads can continue being loudly wrong.
Still, the Bengals remain at the bottom of the AFC North standings. At the same time, Cincinnati is now in the playoff picture as the seventh seed.
Cincinnati’s offense has been one of the best-performing offenses in the NFL over the past five games. They are tied for second with Baltimore in expected points added per play and just behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Their 51% offensive success rate ranks third in the league over that same period. This means after a slow and rocky start, Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense have started to hit their stride over the last few weeks.
While the Bengals offense has performed better, neither their offense nor defense has been consistently dominant this year, like the defenses in Baltimore and Cleveland. Therefore, the Bengals have not done enough yet to catapult them past the Browns and into second place in this week’s power rankings.
However, if the Browns lose against the Ravens on Sunday, second place in the standings and the power rankings could be for the Bengals’ taking. If the Bengals want a shot at the divisional crown, a Cleveland victory could be what is best for the Queen City Cats. These are confusing times we are living in.
None of those scenarios matter unless the Bengals can secure a victory on Sunday versus the Houston Texans.
2) Cleveland Browns (5-3)
As much as it pains us not to have Cincinnati in the second spot, Cleveland’s defense is historically excellent. It is just not as great as Baltimore has been this season. Moreover, the Browns hold the head-to-head victory over the Bengals thanks to their Week 1 victory, even though that feels like so long ago, and Cincinnati is not the same team they were the first four weeks of the season.
The Browns took care of the Arizona Cardinals without much bother, shutting out the Cardinals 27-0. Winning in the NFL is never easy and should not be considered as such. With that said, winning against a 1-8 team that traded away their starting QB a week prior is not the most compelling win.
Still, the Browns boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. Their defensive unit ranks second in yards per play, net passing yards per attempt, and expected added points from the defense. Baltimore (85.51) and Cleveland (85.06) are far and away the best in that category. The next closest is the Dallas Cowboys (31.97). The Browns also rank fifth in rushing yards per attempt surrendered.
Cleveland’s defensive expected points added per play leads the league. Baltimore is third, and Cincinnati is eighth. The Browns’ defense also tops the NFL in yards gained per game. Among the teams that have played eight games, they have given up the fewest yards by far. The Ravens have surrendered the fewest yards among the teams that have played nine games.
Furthermore, in theory, Cleveland’s offense should be improved now that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is back and healthy. Again, that is in theory.
With an excellent defense and the return of their starting franchise quarterback, things appear to be heading in the right direction for Cleveland. However, that could come to an abrupt end when they face the next team on this list.
1) Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
The Ravens’ defense went into their game against the Seattle Seahawks ranked first in average yards per play and points per drive, just in front of Cleveland. Then, Baltimore dismantled Seattle for a 37-3 victory. They had over 100 yards rushing in the first half! Now, their already impressive numbers are even more imposing.
The Ravens lead the league with a +115-point differential. They are the only team above 100. They are the only team above 90. The next closest team, Buffalo, has a point differential of +80.
Defensively, Baltimore leads the league in the fewest yards per play surrendered and yards gained per pass attempt. They are also the best in the NFL, with the fewest touchdowns given up. The five teams behind them have only played eight games, whereas the Ravens have played nine.
Baltimore’s offense is also performing well. They are tied for second in rushing yards per attempt and rank fourth in points scored among teams that have played nine games.
With the AFC North teams playing well against opponents outside the division, the Bengals, Browns, and Steelers must take the Thanos approach to give Baltimore losses. They’re going to have to do it themselves.
Playing the role of Thor, Cleveland will get the first crack at the Ravens in a pivotal showdown on Sunday. Next to strike a blow in the Captain America role is what should be the Cincinnati Bengals, in a divisional showdown that could determine which team is in first place.
The next two weeks will go a long way in determining the fate of the AFC North and where the Bengals will fall on the 2023 NFL season timeline.