AFC North Power Rankings: Bengals all alone in the basement
Starting 0-2 isn't exactly what Cincinnati Bengals fans had in mind for this season but that's exactly the situation they're dealing with after losses to the Steelers and Cowboys to start off the season. Both games were winnable but the Bengals offense got off to a slow start and it cost them at the end of the day.
While every team in the AFC North lost in Week 2, the Bengals still find themselves squarely in last place in the division. This isn't a good situation to be in, especially with how competitive this division looks to be again in 2022.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Where do Bengals sit in AFC North power rankings?
1. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)
2. Cleveland Browns (1-1)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
Bengals fans won't like that I have the team in last in the power rankings but the records indicate what kind of team you are and right now, the Bengals are a last-place team.
While there's a tie for first place in the AFC North, I put the Ravens in the top spot. They blew that game against the Dolphins but Lamar Jackson has played well. They play the Patriots in Week 3 and should be able to win that game.
It pained me to put the Browns in the second spot but they haven't looked as bad as I thought they would with Jacoby Brissett. Yes, they also blew their lead in Week 2 but will have the Steelers in Week 3.
Speaking of the Steelers, they're in the three-spot. They're honestly probably the worst team in the division but since they own the head-to-head over Cincinnati, I couldn't rank them below the Bengals. They won that game fair and square despite how bad their offense has been through two games.
The Bengals are coming off a year in which they won the AFC North and then went on to win the conference to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl yet they're 0-2 and entering a must-win game in Week 3 against a feisty Jets team. That Jets team came from behind to beat the Browns and if the Bengals get off to a slow start again this week, there's no reason New York can't hand Cincy their third loss of the season.
It's been a rough start to the 2022 campaign for the reigning AFC champions but there's still time to turn things around, especially with the other AFC North teams losing in Week 2.