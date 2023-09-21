AFC North Power Rankings: Bengals still firmly in last place
- Bengals in the basement
- Ravens all alone in first
By Glenn Adams
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Taking Cleveland’s place at two are the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After their 30-7 drumming at the hands of the 49ers, the Steelers needed a bounce-back win in Week 2. They got it.
The Steelers won a close game against the Browns on Monday Night Football, taking control of second place in the AFC North thanks to their victory over their divisional rival.
Pittsburgh’s defense was impressive, getting to Deshaun Watson for six sacks in the game and adding 11 additional quarterback hits. They also got an interception return for a touchdown from linebacker Alex Highsmith.
However, Pittburgh's defense was far from sound in the run game. Jerome Ford gashed the Steelers for 106 yards on the evening. In all, Cleveland rushed for 198 yards on 35 carries for an average of 5.7 yards per rushing attempt. Nevertheless, the Steelers' defense did enough to help Pittsburgh win a critical divisional game.
On the offensive side of the ball, George Pickens was the standout star for the Steelers, with four receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.
It was an up-and-down game for the Steelers, which left some thinking they should have lost the matchup. But they did not, and their win over Cleveland leaves them in second place in the AFC North standings thanks to their head-to-head record.