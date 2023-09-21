AFC North Power Rankings: Bengals still firmly in last place
- Bengals in the basement
- Ravens all alone in first
By Glenn Adams
1. Baltimore Ravens
Once again, the Baltimore Ravens are the envy of the AFC North, as they are at the head of the square table. Unfortunately for the rest of the division, it does not appear they will relinquish the top spot for a while.
The next three games on the schedule for Baltimore are the Colts, Browns, and Steelers, respectively. They should be favored in all of those matchups.
If you are a fan of the Bengals, Steelers, or Browns, you must hope that the Ravens do not run away with the division so early in the season. Yet they are in a great position to do exactly that.
The Ravens handled the Texans in Week 1 with relative ease. In Week 2, they did enough to hold off the Bengals for a 27-24 win. And as some have pointed out, they looked better Sunday than in Week 1. The arrow is pointing up for the Ravens, and their hype engine is gaining steam. It is now up to the Steelers and Browns to loosen Baltimore’s talon-esque grip on the AFC North.
There was only one change from Week 1 to Week 2 in the AFC North power rankings. Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals must hope that their stint at the bottom is temporary and that Burrow can get healthy sooner rather than later.