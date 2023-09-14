AFC North Power Rankings sees dramatic drop of Bengals after Week 1
- Bengals in the basement
- Who takes the top spot between the Browns and Ravens?
By Glenn Adams
2. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns easily took care of business at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a very sloppy game for both teams due to the inclement weather. However, Cleveland seemed to be able to deal with the weather conditions far better than the Bengals were able to.
On defense, the Browns hit quarterback Joe Burrow 10 times and recorded two sacks against the Bengals offense. Cleveland’s defense held Cincinnati to only three points. This was done on the way to handing Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow his worst outing since entering the league.
On offense, Cleveland racked up over 200 yards rushing. Nick Chubb led the way with 106 yards on 18 carries. However, the passing game struggled a bit under the weather conditions. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 154 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
In the end, the Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3. In doing so, they take the second spot in this week’s AFC North power rankings.
It was far from a perfect game for the Cleveland Browns. They will look to get better next week and possibly climb into the number one spot following the outcome of their game against an AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.