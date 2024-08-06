AFC North preseason power rankings: Are the Bengals the best team in the division?
Out of all the divisions in the NFL, the AFC North might be the most competitive. All four teams in the division finished the 2023 season with a winning record, and three of the four teams made the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team who missed out on postseason play, and that was largely because star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury.
But, with Burrow back and healthy for the upcoming campaign, the Bengals should be right back in the mix -- challenging for the division crown and rejoining the contender conversation. However, winning the division won't be a cake walk for the Bengals, as all of the other teams made some serious upgrades over the offseason.
After making the playoffs last season despite inconsistent quarterback play, the Pittsburgh Steelers added not one, but two new signal-callers in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The Baltimore Ravens added stud running back Derrick Henry to what was already the NFL's best ground game last year, and Deshaun Watson is expected to be healthy for the Cleveland Browns after playing in just a total of 12 games during his first two seasons with the team.
Before preseason play gets underway, it's time to rank the league's toughest division from worst to first.
AFC North pre-preseason power rankings
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
Having Pittsburgh finish fourth is more of a testament to how good the entire division is as opposed to an indictment on the Steelers. Pittsburgh projects to have a dominant defense again in 2024, but questions remain about the offense. Are we sure that the team's quarterback questions were answered with the additions of Wilson and Fields? And if not, is there enough talent around them to elevate the offense?
No one would be shocked if the Steelers made the playoffs again, but it also would be especially surprising if they finished last in the division after finishing third the past two seasons.