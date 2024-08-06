AFC North preseason power rankings: Are the Bengals the best team in the division?
3. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns finished with an 11-6 record and made the playoffs last season despite starting quarterback Deshaun Watson being limited to six games and starting running back Nick Chubb playing in just two contests. Both of those guys should be back healthy in 2024, which should be a big boon for the offensive attack. Plus, the team has a ton of other talent on both sides of the ball, including the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.
A lot of Cleveland's success will hinge on Watson. If he can look like the QB who made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2018 to 2020 as a member of the Houston Texans, the Browns should be in pretty good shape.
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are the reigning division champ, and they should be right back in the mix again in 2024. They have the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson, who continues to impress. They also added Derrick Henry to an already-dominant ground game, so they'll be exceedingly tough for opposing defenses to slow, even though their offensive line took a hit in free agency.
The real concern for the Ravens comes on the defensive side of the ball, where they lost several key contributors -- including Geno Stone, Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney -- in free agency. It could be difficult for the Ravens to overcome those losses, and they could result in the team taking a step back in the standings.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals finished first in the division in 2021 and 2022 when Joe Burrow was healthy. Burrow missed the final stretch of the season in 2023, and Cincinnati finished fourth as a result. Now that he's back healthy, the Bengals will be coming to take back the division crown.
In addition to a healthy Burrow, the Bengals also made a plethora of offseason additions and they appear to have upgraded major areas of need like the secondary and offensive line. They'll also benefit from an easier schedule than the rest of their rivals in the division. If Burrow can remain healthy throughout the course of the campaign, don't be surprised to see the Bengals sitting atop the AFC North when all is said and done.