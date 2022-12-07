AFC North QB Rankings after Week 13 (How can Joe Burrow NOT be number 1?)
2. Lamar Jackson (Ravens)
The Ravens and Jackson seem to be trending in the wrong direction post-bye week. They struggled against the Panthers but pulled out the win 13-3 then they lost to Jacksonville after some late-game heroics by Trevor Lawrence.
Now in Week 13 Baltimore barely beat the lowly Broncos 10-9 thanks to a late-game touchdown run by Tyler Huntley. Why was Huntley playing you ask? Lamar Jackson was injured in the first quarter of the game. According to ESPN: The injury does not appear to be season-ending.
"Jackson is scheduled to undergo more testing Monday. Harbaugh said the team would know by Wednesday at the latest on how long Jackson will be sidelined. "It's going to be a number [of] days to weeks. We'll see," Harbaugh said. "We'll see if he can go back this week. If not, it'll be sometime after that shortly.""- Jamison Hensley
It’s tough to see any good quarterback go down, even one who plays for a rival in your division. The one good thing going for Baltimore is their strength of schedule to finish out the year. With five games to go, they only play one team with a winning record.
Cincy will need help if the Bengals are going to pass Baltimore to win the division. The Ravens have that tiebreaker over them unless Cincinnati can even that up with a win in week 18. One thing is for sure the longer Jackson is out the better it is for Cincinnati.