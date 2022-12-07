AFC North QB Rankings after Week 13 (How can Joe Burrow NOT be number 1?)
1. Joe Burrow (Bengals)
It comes as no shock as to who is topping this power ranking. Our boy Joe Sheisty, Joey Burrrrrrr, or whatever you want to call him has been playing lights out since the Monday Night loss on Halloween.
This four-game win streak includes beating two current playoff teams back-to-back. Burrow was nearly perfect against the Chiefs on Sunday, or at least as perfect as he needed to be going 25-of-31 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes.
He took a bad sack late appearing to end Cincy’s drive with time left on the clock for Mahomes to drive and potentially win the game. But, as his nickname suggests, Burrow was as cool as the other side of the pillow as he fires a laser at Tee Higgins for a first down on 3rd-and-11. Then the Bengals were able to kneel down and end the game.
This was a complete team effort as all three sides of the ball played well, including Germaine Pratt forcing a fumble at a critical juncture which swung momentum in the Bengals' favor. These last four wins have been a complete team effort [like every game] but it is led by a red-hot Joe Burrow.
As every NFL fan knows when Burrow is hot there is no one that can stop him. It looks like he and Cincinnati are getting hot at the right point again. They still have a tough schedule ahead, but if they can keep playing like this don’t be surprised if they’re hosting a playoff game in January and playing for the Lombardi Trophy again in February.