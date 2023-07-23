AFC North quarterbacks ranked from worst to best in 2023
Do the Bengals have the best QB in the AFC North?
The AFC North is arguably the toughest division in the entire NFL so when the Cincinnati Bengals hopefully roll to a third-straight division title, they'll most certainly have earned it. What's going in the Bengals' favor is that they have the best quarterback in the division but where would the other signal-callers rank?
Time to find out.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
4. Kenny Pickett
The only first-round quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett, who the Pittsburgh Steelers selected 20th overall. Pickett played college football at Pitt so he didn't have to move far when he entered the pros.
After letting Pickett ride the bench while Mitchell Trubisky started, Pickett's time as a starter began and, as expected, he had some rookie mistakes but didn't look bad by any means. The first-round rookie appeared in 13 games, made 12 starts, and threw for 2,404 yards. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns (nine to seven) but when you factor in rushing touchdowns, he had 10 total on the year. Pickett also rushed for 237 yards so he can make plays with his legs when he needs to.
What's working against Pickett here is that he's in a division that's stacked with talented quarterbacks. Maybe he moves up after this year but for now, he's firmly in the four spot when it comes to quarterbacks in the AFC North.