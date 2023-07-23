AFC North quarterbacks ranked from worst to best in 2023
Do the Bengals have the best QB in the AFC North?
3. Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson was originally in the AFC South, as the Houston Texans spent the 12th overall pick on him in the 2017 NFL Draft. After leading the NFL in passing yards in the 2020 season, Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women and he was already unhappy with the Texans by that point so the obvious move was to trade him.
The Cleveland Browns "won" the sweepstakes by guaranteeing Watson $230 million. Fortunately, it didn't end up changing the landscape for quarterback contracts (as Lamar Jackson would find out) but it's sad that Watson was guaranteed so much money given the situation.
Watson served an 11-game suspension in the 2022 season and made his Browns debut in Week 12. Watson hadn't played an NFL snap since the 2020 season so naturally, there was going to be rust there.
In his second game back from suspension, he played the Bengals where he threw for 276 yards, one touchdown (his first as a Brown) and one interception while rushing for 33 yards.
Watson ended his first season as a Brown with 1,102 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and five picks while running for 175 yards and a score.
Watson was once considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league but not playing for a full season and a half showed during his six games with Cleveland. Will he be better in 2023? Everyone is surely hoping not.