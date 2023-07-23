AFC North quarterbacks ranked from worst to best in 2023
Do the Bengals have the best QB in the AFC North?
2. Lamar Jackson
In 2019, Bengals fans watched as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens trounced not just the Stripes but the rest of Baltimore's opponents in the regular season. Jackson was incredible that year, throwing for 36 touchdowns to just six interceptions and rushing for an astounding 1,206 yards and seven scores.
Fortunately, the Bengals got a quarterback who is better just months later but there's no debating that Jackson is a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. The Ravens extended him this offseason after some drama between the two sides, inking him to a five-year extension worth $260 million ($135 million of that is guaranteed money), per Spotrac.
The Ravens are still a very good team but Jackson's injuries the past two seasons cost them a deeper run. In 2021, he missed five games and the Ravens missed out on the playoffs. In 2022, while the Ravens made the playoffs despite their QB1 missing five games again, having Jackson there could have gotten them a better seeding. He finished the year with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with 764 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Jackson is still a very good quarterback but his inability to stay healthy the past two seasons paired with his lackluster playoff performances has moved him down to the No. 2 spot in the division.