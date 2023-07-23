AFC North quarterbacks ranked from worst to best in 2023
Do the Bengals have the best QB in the AFC North?
1. Joe Burrow
This isn't up for debate, folks and I'm not just saying that because this is a Bengals site -- Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the AFC North.
Aside from his rookie year where he was injured 10 games into the season, Burrow has been everything the Bengals could have hoped for and more. In just his second season and first full year at the helm, he led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance in over three decades. Along the way, the Bengals won their first playoff game in 30+ years.
In his third year as the Bengals quarterback, Burrow led the Bengals to another AFC Championship Game where they came up just short of repeating as AFC champs. That's not an easy task for anyone so obviously Burrow is the real deal.
This past year saw the Bengals signal-caller throw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while rushing for 257 yards and five scores. Having a better offensive line in 2023 should be able to help push Burrow even more to being the best quarterback in the league.
I'd hear an argument for Jackson being in the top spot but with his injuries paired with Burrow and the Bengals' playoff success, this feels like a no-brainer.