AFC North secondaries ranked from worst to best in 2023
- The Steelers have invested draft capital to help a group lacking talent.
- The Bengals will field one of their most inexperienced groups in recent years.
- Do the Browns have the depth behind their young stars?
- Can anybody match the star power of the Ravens' secondary?
1. Baltimore Ravens
Secondary Lineup: Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Jayln Armour-Davis, Kyu Kelly, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens, Damarion Williams
As the Baltimore Ravens so often do, they benefitted from a raft of teams overthinking Kyle Hamilton in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Ravens saw him drop out of the top 10 and into their laps with the 14th pick. He then formed one of the top safety duos in the league with Marcus Williams. With a year's experience under him, Hamilton will likely improve further.
Marlon Humphrey stayed healthy in 2022 and once again proved he is a top-tier cornerback. They will miss Marcus Peters, who recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. It forces them to throw free agent Rock Ya-Sin into the other starting outside corner role. Ya-Sin has been average at best and will likely be tested heavily as teams avoid Humphrey.
The Ravens' depth at safety took a hit with Chuck Clark leaving. Expect Hamilton to see time at safety and in the slot when Geno Stone will step in to cover deep. As for replacements on the outside, Kyu Kelly is a fifth-round pick out of Stanford with upside and Jalyn Armour-Davis is an Alabama alum, something the Ravens covet.
Humphrey, Hamilton and Williams make this group the best in the NFL. There is legitimate concern over their no.2 corner spot, but the high-end playmakers will hope to mask that.