AFC North wide receiver units ranked from worst to best in 2023
3. Cleveland Browns
WR Unit: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Marquis Goodwin, David Bell, Cedric Tillman
The Cleveland Browns added Elijah Moore this off-season with hopes that Moore will become who he was drafted to become. Moore's stint with the Jets was a disaster, to say the least. It got to a point where he would go consecutive games without even seeing the ball thrown his way.
However, having Amari Cooper still puts them above the Ravens, and Donovan Peoples-Jones is very underrated in his own right. The Browns also went out looking for some speed and big play ability and signed Marquis Goodwin, who could be a game-changer on the outside.
Nonetheless, the Browns sit third and could slowly fall beyond the Ravens depending on what version of Beckham we see and if Flowers and Bateman take strides.