AFC North wide receiver units ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Bengals best of the best
- Steelers have promising group
- Browns made moves this offseason
- Ravens have potential to move up
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Unit: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin, Gunnar Olszewski
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a collective unit of some serious talent, and now it's about putting it all together. We saw glimpses of what George Pickens could be, and heading into year two, the Steelers hope he can become the face of the entire core.
Diontae Johnson has remained consistent year after year and has become a serious playmaker and one of the more reliable players the Steelers have at the position.
The addition of Allen Robinson could be beneficial but he struggled to find his fit with the Rams. A fresh start may be what he needs but as a WR3, he should get friendly looks and plenty of spacing.
Calvin Austin right now is the big question mark with a high upside. He was hurt most of his rookie season, but his speed and agility have been raved about in Steelers camp, and many believe he could be a serious factor in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense this season. Pittsburgh could use speed around the edges of the field, and Austin can provide that.