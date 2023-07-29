AFC North wide receiver units ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Bengals best of the best
- Steelers have promising group
- Browns made moves this offseason
- Ravens have potential to move up
1. Cincinnati Bengals
WR Unit: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, Trent Taylor
When talking wide receiver units, this is a no-brainer number one. It's the best in the AFC North, and it's right up there for the entirety of the NFL. Led by Ja'Marr Chase, who has appeared in the Pro Bowl each of his first two seasons and has surpassed 1,000 yards with ease, and has supplanted himself as one of the premier wideouts in all of football.
Now add Tee Higgins, who many believe would be a WR1 on the majority of teams in the league, and place him alongside Chase. Then you got Mr. Reliable out of the slot with Tyler Boyd, who compliments Chase and Higgins really well.
This trio is what drives the unit. However, Trenton Irwin found his role as the season went along last season, and he became a threat in many games. Cincinnati decided to keep adding by drafting Charlie Jones in the draft, who was statistically one of the best receivers in all of college football last season at Purdue.
Jones coming in and learning behind Chase, Higgins, and Boyd and then factoring in some of his speed and ability to make plays in the open field will only bolster the Bengals' offense. Joe Burrow has a handful of weapons, and it was an easy decision to put the Bengals at one.