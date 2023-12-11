AFC Playoff Picture before Monday Night Football sees Bengals still fighting
Outside looking in
The Cincinnati Bengals won in Week 14 against the Indianapolis Colts and in doing so, picked up a key tiebreaker and conference win. The bad news is that the Broncos and Bills also won so now there are six teams with a 7-6 record and the Bengals' 0-4 division record and 3-6 conference record is now coming back to bite them.
We have two Monday night games this week so the playoff seedings aren't set in stone entering Week 15 but let's check out the AFC playoff standings before Monday's games.
AFC playoff picture before Monday Night Football
- Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
- Miami Dolphins (9-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)
- Cleveland Browns (8-5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
In the hunt: Houston Texans (7-6), Denver Broncos (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), Buffalo Bills (7-6)
The Bengals are firmly in the hunt but if the season ended after Monday's games, the Bengals would not make the postseason. They have a lot of work to do if they want to get there.
Right now, the Dolphins (who play on Monday and are favored by double digits, per FanDuel) would host the Colts, the Chiefs would host the Steelers, and the Jaguars would welcome in the Browns for a Week 14 rematch.
It's likely after the Monday games that the Dolphins move back into the top spot, however, so it'd switch to the Ravens hosting the Colts. The Ravens and Dolphins play each other in Week 17 so that could very well be for the rights to the number one seed.
The Bengals face the Vikings, Steelers, Chiefs, and Browns in their final four games. Three of those teams have backup quarterbacks and the other team is the Chiefs, who can't seem to score points this year. Can Cincinnati run the table and get some help from other teams?