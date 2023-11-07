AFC Playoff Picture, Week 10: Bengals and entire AFC North qualify for postseason
This would be the first time an entire division has made the playoffs.
Week 9 is in the books and as we move onto Week 10, the Cincinnati Bengals hope to keep winning so that they can remain in the playoff picture. This time last week, the Stripes were on the outside looking in but after defeating the Buffalo Bills, the two teams swapped spots and now the Bengals would make the postseason.
Strangely enough, so would the entire AFC North. Let's elaborate on that more after look at the current playoff projections for the AFC.
AFC playoff picture entering Week 10
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
- Miami Dolphins (6-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
- Cleveland Browns (5-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
In the hunt: Buffalo Bills (5-4), Houston Texans (4-4), Los Angeles Chargers (4-4), New York Jets (4-4)
If the season ended this very second, the entire AFC North would be in the playoff picture. This is now possible with that third wild card spot and right now, it'd be the AFC North dominating the playoffs, indicating just how competitive this division is.
The Bengals, now back in the playoffs as of this week, would head to Baltimore to play the Ravens in the wild card round. This would be a rematch of last year's wild card round when the Bengals barely beat the Ravens in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the Jaguars would host the Browns and the Dolphins would welcome in the Steelers.
It's hard to imagine the Bills not making the playoffs but right now, they would not be invited to the dance. The Texans come to Cincinnati this weekend and can improve their playoff hopes with a win. The Chargers beating the Jets on Monday allowed the Bengals the chance to sit in the seven spot, so thanks, Chargers!
We'll continue to see shake-ups in the playoff picture and it's extremely doubtful that the entire AFC North will still be playoff-bound when the final whistle blows for the 2023 regular season. Crazier things have happened though and this truly is a crazy NFL season.