AFC Playoff Picture, Week 14: Bengals remain in the hunt
Can the Bengals crawl back into the playoffs?
If the Cincinnati Bengals had lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, their season wouldn't have been officially over but their hopes of making the playoffs likely would have been. With their win, however, they're not in the playoffs as of now but they're still in the hunt.
Let's check out the playoff picture as we enter Week 14.
AFC playoff picture entering Week 14
- Miami Dolphins (9-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
- Cleveland Browns (7-5)
In the hunt: Houston Texans (7-5), Denver Broncos (6-6), Buffalo Bills (6-6), Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)
If the season ended right now, the Dolphins would own the one seed in the AFC. Wild Card weekend would consist of match-ups between the Ravens and Browns, Chiefs and Colts, and Jaguars and Steelers.
The Bengals are going to have a tough time getting into the dance because of their rough start and because they have just two wins against AFC opponents. The good news for them is that those two wins came against teams in the playoffs or in the playoff hunt. The bad news is that the Bengals don't have much room for error on their schedule, especially with how tight this race is.