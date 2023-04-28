A.J. Green set to announce Round 2 draft pick for the Bengals
With the 60th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals' selection is still a mystery but we do know who will be announcing the pick. Every year, former players announce the second-round pick for their former team and the Bengals' representative this year is former wide receiver A.J. Green.
Green was the Bengals' first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and he went on to play in Cincinnati for 10 seasons though he did miss the entire 2019 season due to injury. He signed with the Cardinals in the 2021 offseason, spent two years in Arizona, and then called it a career this offseason.
Green finished his Bengals career with 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns and had over 1,000 yards receiving in six of his nine seasons at the helm and was one of the best receivers in the league during his prime.
A.J. Green will announce Bengals second-round pick(s) in 2023 NFL Draft
Green is recently retired but obviously he's considered to be more of a Bengal than a Cardinal, considering he played in Cincinnati for 10 seasons as opposed to his two years spent in the desert. It's a shame that he moved on from the Queen City before this current regime got going because he was a valuable player to this franchise for a decade.
It'll be fun seeing Green up there at the podium announcing the Bengals' second-round pick! Now the question is -- Whose name will he be calling? Could it end up being another wide receiver or pass-catcher?