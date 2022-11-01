Amani Oruwariye could be a realistic trade acquisition for the Bengals
After learning that Chidobe Awuzie will be lost for the season due to an ACL tear, the Cincinnati Bengals need help at cornerback and the trade deadline is almost here. Amani Oruwariye should be someone the Bengals look to acquire.
The Detroit Lions selected Oruwariye in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and, after trading within their division earlier on Tuesday, made it clear that they're not done shipping players off in return for picks.
If this is the case, the Bengals should be interested in making a deal for Oruwariye.
Amani Oruwariye makes too much sense for Bengals
After a strong rookie season with the Lions, Oruwariye has struggled and has had some rough games so far this season. That's been with a Lions defense that has altogether struggled, so much so that they fired their defensive coordinator. It'd be a different story in Cincinnati with Lou Anarumo as the man in charge.
This might not be a flashy trade by any means and the Cincinnati Bengals aren't known for making big trades but it's one that could help the team in the long run. Awuzie is lost for the season and the depth at cornerback isn't great. Oruwariye might benefit from a change in scenery and he'd get that in the Queen City.
While Jeff Okudah would be the better trade target, it's doubtful that the Lions would already be willing to part ways with the third overall pick from the 2020 draft. Okudah battled injuries early in his career but he's been solid this season and could be a slam-dunk acquisition if it could happen. It'd be a more expensive trade but it'd absolutely be worth it.
What do you think, Bengals fans? Would you want to see the team trade for Oruwariye?