Amarius Mims' preseason injury calls Bengals' draft decision into question
Coming out of college, two of the main concerns surrounding monster offensive tackle Amarius Mims was a lack of experience and injury issues. Mims had started in just eight total games in college at the University of Georgia, and injuries were certainly part of the reason why.
Just recently, Mims missed time with an ankle injury during the 2023 season, and he also dealt with a hamstring injury during the NFL combine. But, despite those concerns the Cincinnati Bengals still selected Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 Draft. Enamored with his upside, the Bengals ignored the red flags and went with Mims.
At the time, it seemed like a high-risk, high-reward selection, and that's likely still true. Mims has been impressive throughout training camp by all accounts, and he's been competing for the starting spot at right tackle.
However, he suffered a major setback in Cincinnati's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that contest, Mims suffered a pectoral injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks -- potentially even through the start of the regular season.
Were the Bengals wise to draft Mims?
In isolation, the injury isn't a big deal, aside from the fact that it will put Mims behind the eight-ball a bit when it comes to his continued development and absorption of Cincinnati's playbook. However, it becomes a bit more concerning when considered alongside his previous injury history and how much the Bengals have invested in him.
Cincinnati could have gone in a multitude of different directions with their top overall pick in the '24, but they went with Mims, which could prove to be an excellent pick, if he can remain healthy. If not, the Bengals might end up wishing they had a re-do.
Even if the Bengals were dead-set on selecting an offensive lineman, there were a other probably safer options available at the time of their pick. Perhaps none had quite as high a ceiling as Mims, but perhaps they didn't come with as many concerns, either.
But in the end, the Bengals went with the boom-or-bust selection. There really doesn't seem to be any middle ground when it comes to Mims. If he can remain healthy, he looks like he has the potential to be an All-Pro player. But, can he stay healthy? That's the question. If not, his selection could end up looking really bad for Cincinnati's front office in a few years, as the team really can't afford to whiff on first round picks.
To be clear, no one is rooting for Mims to fail, and no one is labeling him as a "bust," or "injury prone" after one preseason injury. The hope is that he represents the future of Cincinnati's O-line for the next decade, as it certainly appears that he has the talent to be special. But, we'd be remiss to ignore the concerns that came with his selection - concerns that have been slightly exacerbated following his first injury with the Bengals.