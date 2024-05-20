Analyst explains why he would take Jared Goff over Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. There's no doubt about that. However, his stock has lowered a little bit due to persistent injury issues. For the second time in his four-year career, Burrow was limited to just 10 games last season after suffering a season-ending wrist surgery.
Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, on the other hand, has played all 17 games in each of the past two seasons, and he's fresh off of leading the Lions to the NFC Championship Game. As a result, his stock is probably as high as it's every been.
Goff over Burrow?
Given a choice between the two, popular Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd said that he would take Goff because of concerns about Burrow's health moving forward.
“Burrow is better. Burrow has four straight years with injuries," Cowherd said on air recently. "Goff never gets hurt. I’d go Goff. And I love Burrow, but aren’t you concerned about Burrow’s injuries? When’s the last time he had a good September? You’re getting to a point with Joe Burrow where the injuries are a part of him. You have to bake it in.
"If you’re asking me today who I would take, at this moment, it’s Goff," he added. "And again, I know Burrow’s better. I’m not denying that. More mobile, I think he’s as good a third-down quarterback as the league has, but all things considered, I’m really worried about Burrow’s health.”
Cowherd likely isn't the only one concerned with Burrow's health moving forward due to his battles with injuries early in his career. As a result, the Bengals QB will have plenty of doubters to prove wrong in the upcoming 2024 NFL season. In order to do that, he'll have to continue his stellar play, but he'll also have to stay upright and out on the field for the Bengals over the course of the campaign.