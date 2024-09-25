Andy Dalton could virtually end Bengals' playoff hopes in Week 4
No one has thrown more touchdowns in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform than Andy Dalton. During his nine seasons in Cincinnati, Dalton threw for a franchise-record 204 touchdowns and he's second in franchise history with 31,594 passing yards.
Dalton made the Pro Bowl three times as a member of the Bengals and he led the team to the playoffs on four separate occasions. Now, as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, Dalton will have to opportunity to do the opposite: Virtually end Cincinnati's playoff hopes.
Andy Dalton seeking second straight win at the expense of the Bengals
Dalton took over for Bryce Young as the starter in Carolina prior to Week 3 and he led the Panthers to a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he'll look to get his second straight win over Cincinnati. If he's successful, the Bengals will drop to 0-4 on the season, and at that point their playoff chances would be almost nonexistent. Only one team in NFL history has started a season 0-4 and still gone on to make the playoffs that same season -- the 1992 San Diego Chargers.
The odds are already stacked against the Bengals making the playoffs at 0-3. Since 1990, there have been 160 teams to start a season with a record of 0-3. Only four of them have gone on to make the playoffs, and only six have done so all-time. Six isn't zero, though, so so it's clearly possible. But, the Bengals need to win against Carolina. Considering how competitive the AFC North is, it's almost impossible to imagine the Bengals salvaging the season after an 0-4 start.
Football is funny sometimes. What are the odds that Dalton could be the one to basically shut the door on Cincinnati's playoff chances after spending so many years trying to help them get to the postseason?
The fact that Dalton, 36, is even still playing is impressive, and playing well to boot. He threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns against the Raiders and his presence provided a spark for a Panthers offense that scored 13 total points in the first two games.
Dalton has previously played against the Bengals on three other occasions -- once as a member of the Cowboys, once with the Bears and once with the Saints. He went 2-1 in those meetings.