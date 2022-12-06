Apparently losing to the Bengals wasn't enough to quiet Justin Reid
Even after the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Justin Reid can't seem to keep his mouth shut.
The safety took shots at Bengals' players before the matchup, asserting he was going to "lock down" Tee Higgins in Week 13. His trash talk was more confusing than insulting as Reid confused Higgins with tight end Hayden Hurst and criticized Higgins'/ Hurst's blocking abilities.
The Bengals took care of business on Sunday and let their victory speak for themselves, but Reid couldn't help but keep chittering on Twitter about being "right."
We assume he's talking about locking down Tee Higgins, who recorded three catches for 35 yards and one touchdown in the game. If he's talking about Hurst, the tight end left the game in the first half with an injury, so I guess he's technically correct there?
Bengals could care less about Chiefs' Justin Reid talking smack on Twitter
While Higgins didn't put together a particularly impressive performance, the score still stands: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24.
If Reid wasn't already aware, football is a team sport and what matters most is the Bengals got a much-needed win against an AFC rival. Despite recording just 35 receiving yards, Higgins still scored a key touchdown and helped keep Cincy in the game against one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.
Reid can talk all he wants about his individual performance, but it's not like he was the star of the show, either. In several plays throughout the game, Bengals running back Samaje Perine trucked Reid and got several yards after the catch on powerful runs.
Reid finished with a middling four total tackles and didn't make any game-changing plays in Week 13. Higgins at least had the touchdown.
This is all just a distraction from the Bengals' triumphant win and Cincy remains focused as ever on making a deep postseason run in 2022. Reid can keep running his mouth, but the Bengals will keep on beating the Chiefs until proven otherwise.