Are the Bengals one of the NFL's most underrated teams heading into 2024 season?
Are the Cincinnati Bengals one of the the most underrated teams in the NFL heading into the 2024 season? According to The Athletic they are, as the publication recently included them in a list of the league's most underrated teams.
The other teams included in the "underrated" section are the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. Here's what was written about the Bengals potentially flying under the radar a little bit:
"A healthy Joe Burrow, the return of top receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, an upgraded offensive line (a pressing area of need), a reimagined offense after the elevation of quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to coordinator — the Bengals seem to have a good shot at reclaiming their spot among the AFC’s elite. They might pose the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest to win a third straight Super Bowl."
Bounce back season incoming for Cincinnati?
Valid points were made. After all, when it comes to the Bengals, Burrow's health is paramount. The Bengals made it all the way to the AFC Championship in both of the seasons in which Burrow remained healthy so far in his career, and they missed the playoffs in the two campaigns in which he suffered season-ending injuries, including last season. Just having him back healthy should be a big boon for the Bengals.
Plus, Cincinnati did a solid job of addressing major areas of need -- like the offensive line and secondary -- this offseason. The team added safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency and drafted offensive tackle Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 draft. They also added tight end Mike Gesicki and rookie receiver Jermaine Burton.
Those additions, plus a healthy Burrow, could be enough to boost the Bengals right back into the contender conversation, regardless of how much hype they're getting over the offseason.