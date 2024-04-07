Are the Bills now a potential landing spot for Tee Higgins?
Buffalo needs some help at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs.
The Buffalo Bills receiving corps has taken a major hit this offseason. The Bills lost Gabe Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, and then they traded top target Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.
Buffalo's group of receivers now consists of Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Justin Shorter and Andy Isabella -- not the most inspiriing group of names, especially for a team with annual Super Bowl aspirations.
The Bills boast one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL in Josh Allen, but it looks like Allen could enter the 2024 season without the established talent at the wide receiver spots he's become accustomed to.
Sure, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to win the past two Super Bowl without a ton of star-power at wide receiver, but that's not necessarily a model of success that will translate to other teams across the league's landscape.
So, the question must be asked: What can the Bills do to give their receiving room a boost prior to the start of the season? Well, the Bengals have a star wide receiver seeking a trade, perhaps the two sides can come to an agreement.
Could Tee Higgins land in Buffalo?
There aren't too many star-level receivers available at this point in the offseason, so if the Bengals want to add a top target for Allen for the '24 campaign, trying to trade for Higgins could potentially be their best bet.
Higgins requested a trade away from the Bengals at the onset of free agency, but the Bengals have been hesitant to make a move involving the star wide receiver. However, if the right offer comes their way, perhaps they would reconsider their stance.
Higgins is five years younger than Diggs, and he'll also be looking for a fresh contract next offseason. So, if the Bills traded for him with the intention of extending, they could lock him up for the bulk of his prime years. Doing so would ensure that Allen has an elite receiver to work with for the foreseeable future.
But, there are some sizable roadblocks to a deal getting done between Cincinnati and Buffalo.