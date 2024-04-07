Are the Bills now a potential landing spot for Tee Higgins?
Buffalo needs some help at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs.
Biggest roadblocks
The biggest question regarding a potential Higgins trade is asking price. The Bills got a second-round pick in exchange for Diggs, and the Bengals would likely want a similar, if not better, return. Would the Bills be willing to do that? It seems like they should be willing to, as add talent at the receiver spots should by a priority. But, it's also not the only area on the roster that needs improvement, and draft picks are precious, so who knows?
Then there's also the question of if the Bengals would even be willing to trade Higgins to a conference rival and a team they will be competing with for AFC superiority. Gaining Higgins would be a boon for Buffalo, and losing him would hurt Cincinnati. That dynamic makes a deal between the two sides seem unlikely.
Plus, they could be bluffing, but it also really seems like the Bengals plan to hang onto Higgins, for next season at least.
“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said late last month. “We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. . . . I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years and expect this year to be no different.”
Taylor sounds like a coach who expects to have his star receiver back next season. That could always change, but for now the answer to the question posed in the headline is is "doubtful."