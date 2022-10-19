Areas where Bengals still must improve upon after their Week 6 victory
Running the ball
Right now, this Bengals offense is not balanced at all. Cincinnati is depending on a nearly exclusive passing offense to function. At some point, they will have to get the ground game back into focus.
Last year, Mixon had an excellent season rushing the ball. He ran for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns. This year, behind a “revamped” offensive line, he is averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry.
The good news is that the game against the Saints was Mixon’s best in average yards per carry. He finished the game with 45 yards on eight rushes for an average of 5.63 yards per carry. Hopefully, this is a sign of good things to come for the running attack.
However, Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, count on Cincinnati to pass the ball early in the game. The Falcons' defense has given up the most passing yards this season. Perhaps the Bengals will be able to pound the ball more instead of relying on Burrow’s arm if they jump out to an early lead.
It was a much-needed victory in New Orleans on Sunday. Hopefully, the Bengals can continue their winning ways. To do so, they will need to clean up a few things.
We love the Bengals 3,000. Who Dey?!
All stats provided by Pro Football Reference.