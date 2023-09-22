Audric Estime and 4 other college prospects Bengals fans should keep an eye on
- Audric Estime would give this offense some pop!
- Another Michigan DB
- Replacement for departing WR
- Future backup for Burrow
- Some beef for the D-Line
As jarring as being 0-2 is for Cincinnati Bengals fans, you don't need to panic; we haven't given up on the team's hopes yet. This isn't a case of turning the page to the draft.
In the modern NFL, draft season is all year round. So, with that in mind, here are five players Bengals fans might find worth watching on Saturday afternoon.
All stats provided by Pro Football Focus.
5. Mike Sainristil, CB (Michigan)
Despite his diminutive stature, you will struggle to find a more fun player to watch than Michigan's slot corner Mike Sainristil. His size (5'10") will likely limit his upside in the NFL, but he should have enough about him to play as a slot corner in the league.
Through the first three games, he has allowed five catches from 10 targets, at 12.8 yards per reception. He had one interception in the season opener against East Carolina. The tape shows his speed to track receivers to the outside and tough tackling to restrict yards after the carry.
Sainristil is the heartbeat of the Wolverines' defense, and it's easy to be reminded of Mike Hilton when watching the Michigan product. He has the same grit and physicality to his game. Like Hilton, Sainristil has the talent to overcome any doubts over his height. Also, it's clear that the Bengals like defensive backs from Michigan considering they already have two on their roster (Dax Hill and D.J. Turner).