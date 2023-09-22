Audric Estime and 4 other college prospects Bengals fans should keep an eye on
4. Tre Harris, WR (Ole Miss)
One of the biggest matchups in college football this weekend is Alabama vs. Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide struggled to overcome South Florida and former 'Bama coach Lane Kiffin likely smells blood in the water.
Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris is one player worth focussing on in the matchup. It will be touch-and-go whether he lines up due to a knee injury. If he does, his battle with Alabama corner and likely high draft pick, Kool-Aid McKinstry will be much-watch TV.
Harris went off in Week 1 against Mercer. He caught six passes for 133 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He cuts an imposing figure at 6'2" but also has breakaway speed. The transfer from LA Tech has quickly become Jaxson Dart's favorite target.
3. Bo Nix, QB (Oregon)
Quarterback is a hot topic for the Bengals' media at the moment. With Joe Burrow's injury status questionable for the Monday night tilt vs. the Rams, questions are being asked about the quality behind him. Could the team invest a mid-round pick in a QB come draft time? Don't discount it.
As things stand, Bo Nix fits the bill of a mid-range QB. After struggling early in his college career for Auburn, he has been transformed at Oregon. This year, Nix has been brutally efficient against lesser opposition. He is a neat-and-tidy passer with enough athleticism to worry opposition defenses.
Nix will have a large national spotlight this weekend as the Ducks face the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes. Can he continue to thrive in this offense and prove he is worthy of a Day 2 pick? While it would seem unusual for the Bengals to look at the position, Burrow's injury history suggests they must take the backup role seriously.