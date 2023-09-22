Audric Estime and 4 other college prospects Bengals fans should keep an eye on
- Audric Estime would give this offense some pop!
- Another Michigan DB
- Replacement for departing WR
- Future backup for Burrow
- Some beef for the D-Line
2. Dontay Corleone, DT (Cincinnati)
We'll stay closer to home for our next selection. Bearcats nose tackle Dontay Corleone was a popular name during summer scouting and, at 6'2" and 318 pounds, will add some serious beef to somebody's defensive line.
Corleone hasn't started the season as dominant as last year, but the same can be said for the Cincinnati team as a whole. They moved to the Big 12 for 2023 but didn't figure they would lose to Miami (OH) in Week 3. They will look to bounce back against Oklahoma.
Corleone is a physical run stuffer who can collapse the pocket. He had three sacks in 2022 and a run defense grade of 94.7 from PFF. He will be looking to put the clamps on Sooners running back duo Tawee Walker and Jovantae Barnes this week.
1. Audric Estime, RB (Notre Dame)
Finally, how about some good, old-fashioned power football to round things off? Notre Dame's Audric Estime has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season. The Fighting Irish have leaned on his physical, tackle-breaking running style as they remain unbeaten.
Estime has amassed 521 rushing yards in four games, including five touchdowns. The 5'11", 227-pound back is a between-the-tackles runner but also has five catches for 55 yards this season. If you are in search of an early-down back, which the Bengals may be, then Estime fits the bill.
Both he and Notre Dame face their stiffest task of the campaign so far this weekend as they take on Ohio State. Expect the Irish to establish the run early through Estime. He will have to prove his worth against highly touted prospects like Michael Hall Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg. It will be an intriguing end to the day's games.