Bengals make 2 big roster moves ahead of Monday night match-up
One player heads to IR while another gets called up from the practice squad.
This hasn't been the Cincinnati Bengals' year, that much is clear. Not only is the team 5-6 entering Week 13's Monday night match-up against the Jacksonville Jaguars but they've also lost Joe Burrow to injury for the year.
Injuries have been a common theme for the Bengals this year, as now another notable player is joining Burrow on injured reserve. Cam Taylor-Britt suffered an ankle injury and will now be headed to injured reserve, where he will remain until at least Week 17.
With Taylor-Britt heading to IR, the Bengals had to elevate someone from the practice squad. That player is A.J. McCarron, who re-signed with the team earlier this season after spending the 2014 through 2017 seasons in Cincinnati.
Taylor-Britt was in the midst of a star sophomore season so it's a major bummer that he's going to miss a months worth of games. Hopefully he can come back stronger for the end of the season or for next year if the Bengals decide it's not worth re-aggravating his ankle down the stretch.
As for McCarron, he might be called into action if Jake Browning struggles or gets injured. He was drafted by Cincinnati in 2014 and started a playoff game for them in the 2015 season. He quarterbacked the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL during its first season back after a COVID cancellation and threw for 2,150 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions.