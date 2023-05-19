Bengals 2023-24 schedule and results
The Cincinnati Bengals' quest to become Super Bowl champions begins on September 10 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will hopefully end in Las Vegas with black and orange confetti falling and a Super Bowl championship.
The Bengals are fortunate to have an "easier" schedule this time around, which hasn't been the case the past two years. They play in a tough division, not to mention that their conference is loaded with star quarterbacks. Luckily, they have the AFC South and declining NFC West on their schedule this year, so it could be much worse.
What path do the Bengals take in 2023?
2023 Bengals Regular Season Schedule (all times EST)
- Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10, 1:00 - @ Cleveland Browns
- Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17, 1:00 - Baltimore Ravens
- Week 3: Monday, Sept. 25, 8:15 - Los Angeles Rams
- Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1, 1:00 - @ Tennessee Titans
- Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8, 4:25 - @ Arizona Cardinals
- Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1:00 - Seattle Seahawks
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:25 - @ San Francisco 49ers
- Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5, 8:20 - Buffalo Bills
- Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12, 1:00 - Houston Texans
- Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8:15 - @ Baltimore Ravens
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26, 1:00 - Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 13: Monday, Dec. 4, 8:15 - @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:00 - Indianapolis Colts
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17, TBD - Minnesota Vikings
- Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 23, 4:30 - @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31, 4:25 - @ Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 7, TBD - Cleveland Browns
The Bengals start the year with two divisional match-ups right out of the gate and then will host a Super Bowl rematch between the Rams. The toughest slate of games is definitely after the early BYE when the Bengals face the 49ers, Bills, Ravens, Steelers, and Jaguars within six weeks.
We'll update this post throughout the season with the results from every game!