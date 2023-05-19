Fansided
Bengals 2023-24 schedule and results

By Leigh Oleszczak

The Cincinnati Bengals' quest to become Super Bowl champions begins on September 10 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will hopefully end in Las Vegas with black and orange confetti falling and a Super Bowl championship.

The Bengals are fortunate to have an "easier" schedule this time around, which hasn't been the case the past two years. They play in a tough division, not to mention that their conference is loaded with star quarterbacks. Luckily, they have the AFC South and declining NFC West on their schedule this year, so it could be much worse.

What path do the Bengals take in 2023?

2023 Bengals Regular Season Schedule (all times EST)

The Bengals start the year with two divisional match-ups right out of the gate and then will host a Super Bowl rematch between the Rams. The toughest slate of games is definitely after the early BYE when the Bengals face the 49ers, Bills, Ravens, Steelers, and Jaguars within six weeks.

We'll update this post throughout the season with the results from every game!

