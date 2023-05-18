Bengals 2023 preseason schedule & results
The Cincinnati Bengals have a big season ahead of them but before they get to their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, there are three preseason games that need to be played.
The preseason might not seem like an important series of games to the fans but for the players near the bottom of the depth chart, these are the games where these guys get to show their worth. If they want to stick around, they need to have outrageous performances.
With the addition of a 17th regular-season game in the 2021 season, there is now one less preseason game. The Bengals only host one preseason game this summer due to getting to host one extra game during the regular-season.
Bengals 2023 preseason schedule
- Friday, August 11 - 7 PM: vs. Green Bay Packers
- Friday, August 18 - 7:30 PM: @ Atlanta Falcons
- Saturday, August 26 - 1:00 PM: @ Washington Commanders
The Bengals will play two preseason games on Friday night and then will close out their preseason schedule with a Saturday afternoon game.
Joe Burrow has yet to have a "normal" preseason to this point of his career so this could end up being the first time we see a glimpse of him participating in the preseason. There were no preseason games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was recovering from an injury in 2021, and last year he had an appendicitis that sidelined him.
Could a normal preseason be what finally allows Burrow to get off to a quick start in the regular season? Will he and the starters even play much when the preseason games kick-off? Only time will tell.
Keep checking back to this post as we update the times of the games and the results from each preseason match-up.