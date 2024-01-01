A look at the Bengals 2024 opponents and strength of schedule
Who do the Bengals play in 2024?
Well, as 2023 comes to an end, so did the Cincinnati Bengals' season. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on New Year's Eve and with their 25-17 loss, were eliminated from making the playoffs. This will be the first time since the 2020 season that the Bengals aren't a part of the playoffs so it'll be a weird feeling when the postseason kicks off in a few weeks and Cincinnati isn't in it.
That being said, now that Cincy won't be going to the dance, we know who they'll be playing in 2024. One of the benefits of them finishing in last place in their division is that the Bengals will get a last place schedule in 2024, which should make things a bit easier for them.
As usual, they'll face the AFC North (where they're 0-5 right now and could end up going winless with a loss to the Browns next week). They'll also play the AFC West, meaning that even though they didn't finish in first place, they'll still face the Chiefs next season.
The Bengals will also play the Patriots in the AFC East, the Titans in the AFC South, and the Panthers in the NFC South. They'll face these teams because they all finished in last in their respective divisions and these are the division the AFC North is slated to play in 2024.
It's also time for the Bengals to play the entire NFC East so that means they'll have the Cowboys and Eagles on their schedule as well as the Commanders and Giants.
Bengals 2024 opponents
Home Opponents in 2024:
- Browns
- Ravens
- Steelers
- Broncos
- Raiders
- Patriots
- Commanders
- Eagles
Away Opponents in 2024:
- Browns
- Ravens
- Steelers
- Chargers
- Chiefs
- Titans
- Cowboys
- Giants
- Panthers