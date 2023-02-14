Bengals 2024 Super Bowl Odds (Is it Cincy's Turn?)
The Bengals barely fell in the AFC Championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but their title window remains open so long as Joe Burrow exists.
It's been a spectacular couple of years for the Bengals, as they nearly made their second consecutive Super Bowl. While decisions need to be made on key free agents like Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, Burrow and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase aren't going anywhere.
Even though Super Bowl 57 was just yesterday, it's never too early to start looking ahead. Let's check out the Bengals' Super Bowl odds and find out how Cincy stacks up.
Super Bowl 58 Odds
Bengals Among Top Contenders
As it stands, the Bengals have the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl 58 (+900). They sit only behind the Chiefs (+600), Bills (+700), and 49ers (+800), though they're tied with the Eagles. Cincinnati has the third-best odds in the AFC despite being just one of two teams to have represented the conference in the Super Bowl over the last four seasons.
Cincy will look a bit different next year, but the organization can feel confident as long as Burrow and Chase are around. The Bengals have an opportunity to add through the draft as well, and the team's brass will look to keep pace with Kansas City and surround Burrow with playmakers.
Among AFC South teams, the Bengals sit head-and-shoulders above the competition. Baltimore sits at +2200, Cleveland at +4000, and Pittsburgh at +5500. If Cincy can earn another division title and guarantee a home playoff game, fans should be confident in these early odds as a value.
Regardless, the Bengals remain one of the NFL's elite teams and will be in the hunt at the end of the season. Whether they'll deliver Cincy's first Super Bowl championship remains to be seen, but the future is shining brightly.
