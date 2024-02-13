Bengals 2025 Super Bowl odds (Can Joe Burrow lead the Bengals back to Super Bowl?)
Oddsmakers are predicting a bounce-back for the Bengals after injuries to Burrow in 2023 led to Cincinnati missing the playoffs.
The Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t build off a Super Bowl appearance and back-to-back AFC Championship game trips in 2023.
Cincinnati dealt with multiple injuries to star quarterback Joe Burrow, which included a calf strain at training camp that set the former Heisman Trophy Winner back early in the regular season. As soon as Burrow got to full strength, he suffered a season-ending wrist injury in mid-November with the Bengals in the heat of a playoff race.
Despite the best efforts of backup quarterback Jake Browning, the Bengals finished 9-8 and fell just one game short of a playoff berth in a crowded AFC.
Can the Bengals return to the team they were during the 2021-2022 seasons? Oddsmakers certainly believe so. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bengals are the fourth favorite in the AFC to win the Super Bowl at +1500 ($100 bet wins $1,500). That gives Cincinnati an implied probability of 6.25% to win the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
The Bengals are tied with the Dallas Cowboys as the sixth-favorite to win the Super Bowl and in the AFC are behind only the Kansas City Chiefs (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+900) and Buffalo Bills (+1200).
The Bengals lost one of its main assistant coaches in offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who is now the head coach in Tennessee. Cincinnati kept defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who interviewed for head-coaching spots once again and has been with head coach Zac Taylor since he began his tenure in 2019.
The Bengals will benefit from finishing in the cellar of the AFC North while the three other teams earned a ticket to the AFC postseason. The Bengals last-place schedule will include matchups against the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, a trio of teams that will be led by first-year head coaches.
New FanDuel users, sign up below to get $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Get started below.
Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 59 odds
The main reason is Burrow, who led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC North titles and deep playoff runs in two previous seasons before an injury-plagued 2023.
If Burrow is under center, you can expect the Bengals to be near the top of any preseason odds boards. They were +1000 to win the Super Bowl ahead of last season, the same odds Burrow has, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, to be named the AP Most Valuable Player for the 2024-25 season.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.