Bengals 3 best moves of the 2023 offseason
1. Signing Orlando Brown Jr.
Let's be honest here -- The first few days of free agency sucked. Bengals fans could only watch as Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst, and Samaje Perine headed out the doors to sign with other teams and make more money.
On the third night of free agency, however, the Bengals finally showed why they had been so quiet up to that point. They were too busy cooking up a deal with Orlando Brown Jr., who will now be their starting left tackle.
Brown got off to a slow start in 2022 but came in to his own during the back half of the season and played a major role in getting the Chiefs their Super Bowl victory. Yes, he surrenders pressures, but he allowed four sacks during the entire 2022 season.
The Bengals finally made sure that Joe Burrow has a solid left tackle protecting him and they did it on a reasonable deal. This was the move they needed to make but that no one expected them to.