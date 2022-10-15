Bengals 3-round mock draft involves team adding secondary help and a WR
It's never too early to start talking about the NFL Draft! The Cincinnati Bengals, who sit at 2-3 right now, need to get something going or we could be turning our attention to the draft before the end of the season.
In this mock draft, which I conducted on Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, I had the Bengals adding help to their secondary with their first two picks and then adding a wide receiver in the third round.
With Eli Apple, Jessie Bates, and Vonn Bell all set to become free agents in 2023, Cincinnati needs to make sure their secondary can stay dominant in case all three of those guys leave in the offseason.
Let's check out my most recent mock draft!
Round 1: Pick 20 - Antonio Johnson, CB (Texas A&M)
With their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals go with Antonio Johnson out of Texas A&M. They could lose Eli Apple in the offseason and while Cam Taylor-Britt could be bumped up in his place, Chidobe Awuzie is set to become a free agent in 2024.
Johnson is a player who Lou Anarumo would love to have in his defensive scheme because the Texas A&M product can play a variety of roles.
"Texas A&M aligns Johnson as a slot corner, split zone safety, and even occasionally as a linebacker and he shows comfort in each of those roles."- Joe Marino, The Draft Network
When it comes to players who would fit right in with the Bengals, Johnson definitely is high up on that list.